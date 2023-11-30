Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,816 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $217,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 138,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 44,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,980,111 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

