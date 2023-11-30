Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,182 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.