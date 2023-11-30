H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get H World Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

H World Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of H World Group

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.15 on Monday. H World Group has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 993.0% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at $105,356,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at $77,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,235,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,809,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.