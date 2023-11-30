Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

