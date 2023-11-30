H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

