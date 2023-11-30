Head to Head Analysis: Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) & Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) and Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics N/A -46.83% -26.22% Impel Pharmaceuticals -353.93% N/A -127.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antibe Therapeutics and Impel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 3.82 -$14.73 million ($0.25) -2.22 Impel Pharmaceuticals $12.65 million 0.98 -$106.31 million ($3.13) -0.17

Antibe Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats Impel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, an NSAID that releases hydrogen sulfide for treating post-operative pain, migraine, acute musculoskeletal pain, dysmenorrhea, gout, and dental pain. In addition, its products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

