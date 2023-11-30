Head-To-Head Comparison: Hesai Group (HSAI) and Its Rivals

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hesai Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -20.07 Hesai Group Competitors $715.31 million $15.10 million -5.71

Analyst Recommendations

Hesai Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hesai Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 89 212 313 7 2.38

Hesai Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.14%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 17.46%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -211.19% -299.39% -35.67%

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

