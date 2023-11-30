Head to Head Survey: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) vs. Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF)

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy 36.39% 17.22% 16.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.33 $4.66 million $1.30 8.16

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

