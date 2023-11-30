Head-To-Head Survey: MoneyHero (MNY) versus The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 667 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -52.18% -66.11% -4.30%

Volatility & Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 546 846 14 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MoneyHero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 142.08%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -36.11 MoneyHero Competitors $1.30 billion $29.38 million 35.50

MoneyHero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

