Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,116,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $134,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

