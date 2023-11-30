Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

HDELY stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

