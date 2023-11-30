Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2,679.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

