Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.38.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $439,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 181.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 56.1% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

