Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HES

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 703.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $113,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.74. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

(Get Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.