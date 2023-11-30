Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $139.61 on Thursday. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

