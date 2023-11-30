Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 6.4 %

HPE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.