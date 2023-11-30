Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

