HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,792 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $72,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $65,592,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

