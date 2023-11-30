Insider Buying: Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Acquires 250 Shares of Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$90.04 ($59.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,510.00 ($14,907.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pro Medicus’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

