Insider Selling: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CAO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $19,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,051 shares in the company, valued at $376,683.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

