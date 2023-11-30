Insider Selling: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Senior Officer Sells 240 Shares of Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carl Verner Christensen sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.04, for a total transaction of C$10,329.12.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GCG opened at C$45.70 on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$36.56 and a 1-year high of C$46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of C$62.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.8192474 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Further Reading

