Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 10,831 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $19,062.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,306,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,225.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,713.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $11,998.56.

On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72.

loanDepot Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LDI opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

