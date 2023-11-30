Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $100,090.02 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
