Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells 1,686 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $23,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 47.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 489,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 157,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.