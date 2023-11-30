Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

