Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $127,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,674.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

