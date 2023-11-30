Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,662 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,007% compared to the typical daily volume of 357 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABA stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $594.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CABA

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.