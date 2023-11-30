Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 65,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 37,526 call options.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

GOLD stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

