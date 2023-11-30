iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
iRobot Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04. iRobot has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iRobot
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.