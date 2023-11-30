iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

iRobot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04. iRobot has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iRobot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

