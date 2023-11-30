iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,488,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $94,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

