iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 271,744 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 176,231 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.