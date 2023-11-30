J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

JILL opened at $29.54 on Monday. J.Jill has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

