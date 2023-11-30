J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $166.52, but opened at $162.68. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $164.27, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $1,156,174.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.