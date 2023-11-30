JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

