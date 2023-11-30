John T. Hall Sells 4,736 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 4,736 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $182,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,605,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,637,143.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2,385.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $2,950,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

