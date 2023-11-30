JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $470.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.78.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $577.23 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

