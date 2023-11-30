JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $94.70 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $94,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $775.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $726.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $815.52.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

