JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $88,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,493,000 after purchasing an additional 264,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

