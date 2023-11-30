Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.54.
K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:K opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
