Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

