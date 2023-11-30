Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.45 Per Share

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

LON KPC opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £129.20 million, a PE ratio of -913.04 and a beta of 1.17. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.50 ($2.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

