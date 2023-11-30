Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.45 Per Share

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Stock Down 0.5 %
LON KPC opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £129.20 million, a PE ratio of -913.04 and a beta of 1.17. Keystone Positive Change Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.50 ($2.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.
About Keystone Positive Change Investment
