Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

