Kiren Singh Buys 2,200 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kiren Singh purchased 2,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

