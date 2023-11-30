Kiren Singh Buys 2,200 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kiren Singh purchased 2,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.
Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
