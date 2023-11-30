Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $20.65 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

