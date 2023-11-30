Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,227 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALKT opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $1,805,069 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

