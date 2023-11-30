Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.66. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

