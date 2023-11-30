Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

