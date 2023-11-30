Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

LXEO stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

