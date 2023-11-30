Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $16.89 on Monday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,914. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $2,453,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

