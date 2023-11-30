Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $276.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.