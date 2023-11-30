Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 10.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $276.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.10. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.